Former Raven Torrey Smith issues apology over comments related to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith issued an apology after he tweeted about Kanye West, who was dropped by several companies because of antisemitic comments.

Several people responded critically to Smith's tweets, calling them antisemitic and hurtful.

Smith, who appears on WJZ's Purple Playbook and in our "Community MVP" segment posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.

"After talking with some of my friends and members of the Jewish community, I would like to apologize for the hurt that some people have experienced from my tweet," Smith said. "That was not my goal and I understand why people feel that way."

"I was speaking strictly about representation but recognize that my point falls in line with an anti-semitic trope. I know what that means for the Jewish community during this time."

WJZ strongly believes the comments were unacceptable and an apology was warranted.

