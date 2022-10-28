Former Raven Torrey Smith issues apology over comments related to Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

BALTIMORE - Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith issued an apology after he tweeted about Kanye West, who was dropped by several companies because of antisemitic comments.

Several people responded critically to Smith's tweets, calling them antisemitic and hurtful.

After talking to some of my friends and members of the Jewish community, I would like to apologize for the hurt that some people have experienced from my tweet. That was not my goal and I understand why people feel that way. I was speaking strictly about representation but — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2022

Smith, who appears on WJZ's Purple Playbook and in our "Community MVP" segment posted a lengthy apology on Twitter.

"After talking with some of my friends and members of the Jewish community, I would like to apologize for the hurt that some people have experienced from my tweet," Smith said. "That was not my goal and I understand why people feel that way."

"I was speaking strictly about representation but recognize that my point falls in line with an anti-semitic trope. I know what that means for the Jewish community during this time."

Recognize that my point falls in line with an antisemitic trope. I know what that means for the Jewish community during this time. The thought of being a person that could influence someone to harm someone else is crazy. That’s not how I live or believe anyone should be treated. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2022

WJZ strongly believes the comments were unacceptable and an apology was warranted.

I’ve been an ally to the Jewish community for some time and that will never change. Much respect to my friends that know me and didn’t judge me because you know my heart and character. I appreciate y’all! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 27, 2022