Former Maryland volunteer firefighter sentenced for setting fire to vacant houses

BALTIMORE -- A former volunteer firefighter has been sentenced for his role in setting four vacant houses on fire in a small Maryland town between Dec. 1, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, according to the Office of the State's Attorney in Prince George's County.

Jeremy Hawkins was one of five West Lanham Hills volunteer firefighters who conspired with two civilians to set fire to the vacant houses, county officials said.

He, Jay St. John, Cole Vazquez, George Smith and Nicholas Holzberger, worked alongside civilians Giancarolo Reyes and Francis Ortiz Oro to set the fires, according to county officials.

Hawkins and his co-conspirators allegedly set the fires at times when they were on duty at the fire station and available to participate in the fire suppression effort.

They set the fires and in locations where the West Lanham Hills Volunteer Fire Station would have primary responsibility, county officials said.

No one was hurt by the fires, according to county officials.

Hawkins is facing 15 years each on two counts of the indictment against him, with all but time-served suspended, followed by three years supervised probation, and a requirement to provide 120 hours of community service, county officials said.

The other former firefighters and the two civilians were sentenced this year, according to county officials.