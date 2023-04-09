Former Maryland Assistant Basketball Coach, Billy Hahn dead at 69
BALTIMORE-- The University of Maryland community is mourning the loss of former coach and Terp, Billy Hahn.
The Men's basketball team announced Friday afternoon 69 year-old Hahn had passed and extended their condolences to his loved ones.
Hahn played for the Terps from 1971 to 1974. He later returned to his alma mater and became the Assistant Basketball Coach for 22 years.
