Former Maryland mayor Patrick Wojahn to be sentenced in child pornography case

Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn to be sentenced in child pornography case

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland mayor is set to be sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Patrick Wojahn was the mayor of College Park — home to the state's flagship University of Maryland campus — until March when he was arrested.

Prince George's County officials said an investigation was launched in February after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them a social media account had distributed suspected child pornography. Detectives traced the account to Wojahn, authorities said.

He pleaded guilty in August to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy's office said the plea deal calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence.

Wojahn was serving his second term as mayor of College Park after winning an election in 2015. He previously served eight years as a city councilman.

Originally from Wisconsin, Wojahn graduated from Georgetown University Law Center and has worked in legal advocacy and government relations.