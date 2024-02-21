Former Loyola (MD) lacrosse star Pat Spencer reportedly signing two-way contract with NBA's Golden State Warriors

BALTIMORE - Former Loyola Maryland lacrosse star Pat Spencer is reportedly signing a two-way contract with the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

The signing was reported by Anthony Slater, from The Athletic.

The Warriors are signing Pat Spencer to a two-way contract, per sources. He replaces Lester Quinones, who is being promoted to main roster. Spencer has been in GSW program the last two seasons. Playing for Santa Cruz this season. Former college lacrosse superstar. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2024

Players signed to two-way contracts are paid one salary for playing in both the NBA and G League. Only players with three or few years of NBA service are eligible for two-way contracts.

Spencer has been playing with the Santa Cruz Warriors, the G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors. He is averaging 15.7 points per game this season.

Spencer was a four-year All-American Lacrosse Player at Loyola. He is the NCAA record-holder for career assists. He owns the all-time Patriot League record with 380 points.

In 2016, Spencer led the Greyhounds to the NCAA Final Four.

He used his college graduate year eligibility and played one season at Northwestern where he averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Spencer lettered in lacrosse and basketball at Boys' Latin School of Maryland in Baltimore.

Another former Loyola star, Santi Aldama, is averaging 10.4 points per game with the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.