Former Gov. O'Malley closer to becoming Social Security commissioner

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley cleared a key hurdle in his nomination to become the next leader of the Social Security Administration.

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted 17-10 on Tuesday to advance O'Malley's nomination to a vote by the full Senate.

This story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Gov. O'Malley closer to becoming Social Security commissioner

First published on November 28, 2023 / 6:45 PM EST

