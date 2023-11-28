Former Gov. O'Malley closer to becoming Social Security commissioner
Former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley cleared a key hurdle in his nomination to become the next leader of the Social Security Administration.
The U.S. Senate Finance Committee voted 17-10 on Tuesday to advance O'Malley's nomination to a vote by the full Senate.
This story by Pamela Wood continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Gov. O'Malley closer to becoming Social Security commissioner
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.