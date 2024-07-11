Former gang member on supervised probation after shooting teen girl

Man released on supervised probation after shooting teen girl in Fells Point

BALTIMORE – An admitted former gang member on supervised probation was arrested this week on charges of attempted murder.

Devonte Lassiter is accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl last month in Fells Point following a fight.

According to charging documents, the girl told police she was out celebrating a friend's graduation when Lassiter is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting her in the forearm.

Lassiter appeared before a District Court judge Thursday, where he was denied bail. State prosecutors told the judge they intend to seek mandatory imprisonment for him.



Federal records show Lassiter was released from prison in February after serving less than five years of a seven-year sentence. In 2019, he pleaded guilty to Committing a Violent Crime in Aid of Racketeering and admitted to being a leader in the "Southside Brims" street gang, a "subset of the Bloods."

WJZ also learned in court Thursday U.S. Marshals in Virginia had an outstanding warrant for Lassiter's arrest.

He is due in court again for a preliminary hearing next month.