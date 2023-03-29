Former College Park Mayor indicted on 80 counts of child pornography charges

BALTIMORE — A grand jury in Prince George's County has indicted former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn on 80 child pornography related charges, the Prince George's State's attorney's office announced Wednesday.

The Prince George's County Police Department began an investigation in February 2023, after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography distribution in the county.

The investigation led to a search of Wojahn's home, and ultimately his arrest.

Wojahn was charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography, and 40 counts of possession with the intent to distribute.

State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy called the case unprecedented, involving a former elected official facing such charges. "We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect, and advocate for our children, families, and communities and not harm them in any way," Braveboy said.

She emphasized that the defendant is presumed innocent, and her office will focus on achieving justice for the victims in the case.