Former Carroll County Volleyball Coach sentenced for sexually exploiting children

BALTIMORE -- A former Carroll County volleyball coach and substitute teacher has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting children, the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Federal officials said Evan Thomas Harris Frock, 34, of Taneytown posed as a teenager, using social media accounts to coerce children into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

Between 2021 and May 2022, Frock used a variety of aliases on several social media platforms to communicate with eight minor victims between the ages of nine and seventeen, according to Frock's plea agreement.

Officials said that on at least one occasion, Frock distributed an explicit video of a boy, and sent sexually explicit images to minors.

Frock also possessed several hundred commercially available images and videos of commercially available images and videos of child sexual abuse material that depicted toddlers, violence, and bestiality.

According to officials, Frock worked as a long-term substitute teacher and as Westminster High School's main varsity volleyball coach. He also worked as the athletic director of Liberty Christian School in Owings Mills until the summer of 2020.