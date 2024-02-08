Former Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn announces congressional bid for Maryland's third district

BALTIMORE -- Harry Dunn dedicated much of his adult life to protecting the U.S. Capitol, but since the 2021 capitol insurrection, Dunn is now hoping to dedicate his time-serving the capitol in another way: as a congressman. Thursday morning, the former U.S. Capitol police officer made his bid for Maryland's third congressional district official.

Former U.S. Capitol police officer Harry Dunn was all smiles as he walked into the state board of elections in Annapolis Thursday morning. He was there to officially file his candidacy for congress in Maryland's third district – which includes all of Howard County, and parts of Anne Arundel and Carroll counties.

"I tried to find reasons I shouldn't run and those all led me to more reasons why I should run and as you saw I just signed the papers and I couldn't be happier," said Dunn.

It's something he never saw himself doing until the aftermath of January 6, 2021.

"January 6 is the catalyst that brought me to this moment right now," Dunn said.

Dunn was on duty during the attack on the capitol and later testified to the house January 6 select committee. He has publicly spoken out about the violence he and other officers experienced that day, and how it affected them.

"You see something unjust; you speak up about it, you push back," said Dunn. "I didn't think that me speaking up about it would create such a stir or buzz."

Dunn is looking to fill veteran representative John Sarbanes' seat - who announced last fall he would not seek reelection.

"That creates an opportunity to bring forth actual accountability and truth – to bring truth to the halls of congress and to be a representative of the people of the third district," said Dunn.

Dunn doesn't consider himself a politician, but he says he's a public servant to his core...and he intends to fight for women's right to choose, "common sense" gun reform, lower healthcare costs and crime reduction.

"People need to feel safe and secure in their communities," said Dunn. "I think with a law enforcement background, that's something I could be very effective at."

While he is running as a democrat, Dunn says his priority is public service rather than partisan politics.

"I think by focusing on the things that unite us, you can actually get work done," Dunn said.

Any Marylanders planning to run for office have until the end of the day Friday, February 9 to file. The primary election in Maryland is May 14.

You can find a full list of candidates running for Maryland's third congressional district here.