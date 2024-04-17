Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly to join Los Angeles Chargers

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens' second-round draft pick J.K. Dobbins is reportedly signing with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The deal, which reunites Dobbins with former Ravens' offensive coordinator Greg Roman, is for one year, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

He will also be teamed up with former Ravens teammate Gus Edwards, who signed with the Chargers this offseason.

Dobbins averages 5.8 yards per carry during his career, but his play has been marred by injuries.

He was drafted in 2020 out of Ohio State.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards with nine touchdowns as a rookie in Baltimore, but suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the preseason in 2021.

He returned in 2022 and gained 427 yards with two scores, but suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon last season.

Overall, Dobbins has 1,347 yards with 12 career touchdowns.