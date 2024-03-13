Former Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco reportedly to sign with Indianapolis Colts

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to reports.

Flacco will get paid $8.7 million, with $4.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Flacco was the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year in 2023 after coming off the couch to lead the Cleveland Browns to the playoffs.

He played in five games with the Browns and passed for 1,616 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Flacco is joining his sixth NFL team.

He was named the Super Bowl MVP when he led the Baltimore Ravens to a championship in the 2012-2013 season.