Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Baltimore Raven Matthew Cherry, an Academy Award-winning director, releases new children's alphabet book

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Former Raven Matthew Cherry writes children's book on alphabet
Former Raven Matthew Cherry writes children's book on alphabet 00:50

BALTIMORE - Matthew Cherry, a former Baltimore Ravens, author and Academy Award-winning director,  is making headlines for his new book.

Cherry sat down with the CBS News Morning Team to discuss this new book called "Hair Love ABC's."

The alphabet board book is inspired by Cherry's previous best-selling book "Hair Love," which was turned into a film that won the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

"Hair Love ABC's" breaks down the alphabet for children using common technology to describe natural hair.

"Hair Love ABC's" is out now and you can find it online and at most bookstores.

"I have a young daughter, she's 10 months old now, and I just wanted to do something that reimagines the baby board book to make sure the youngest readers really get to see themselves represented when they are starting to learn their words."

Cherry played one season with the Ravens in 2006.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2023 / 7:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.