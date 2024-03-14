Watch CBS News
Former Baltimore Mayor Pugh granted early end to probation in 'Healthy Holly' scandal

A federal judge agreed Thursday to early termination of former Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh's probation related to her conviction in the "Healthy Holly" scandal.

In a request dated March 12, Pugh's probation agent said she had made restitution payments far over what was ordered. She paid back $1,000 a month since April 2023, despite a court order calling for her to pay just $100 per month. She has paid $63,850 so far toward the $412,000 she has been ordered by the court to pay, the probation agent said.

This story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore Mayor Pugh granted early end to probation in 'Healthy Holly' scandal

First published on March 14, 2024 / 6:13 PM EDT

