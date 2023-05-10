Watch CBS News
Former Baltimore County schools human resources director sues over firing

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

The former head of Baltimore County Public Schools human resources is suing the school system for wrongful termination.

Shiria Anderson, who worked for the system between August 2021 and early December, outlined in court documents what she claims to be retaliation by the superintendent over decisions Anderson made in the course of her job. Baltimore County Circuit Court documents state Anderson is seeking damages as well as a jury trial.

This story by Kristen Griffith continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Former Baltimore County schools human resources director sues over firing

First published on May 10, 2023 / 3:47 PM

