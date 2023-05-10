Former Baltimore County schools human resources director sues over firing

The former head of Baltimore County Public Schools human resources is suing the school system for wrongful termination.

Shiria Anderson, who worked for the system between August 2021 and early December, outlined in court documents what she claims to be retaliation by the superintendent over decisions Anderson made in the course of her job. Baltimore County Circuit Court documents state Anderson is seeking damages as well as a jury trial.

