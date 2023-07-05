Forklift murder suspect's mother speaks out about his mental crisis

WALDORF -- A Charles County man will continue to be held without bail after he was charged with stealing a forklift and running over a woman with it early Sunday morning.

Law-enforcement officers arrested Bryce Brown, 20, in connection to the death of 73-year-old Gloristine Pinkney, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Brown's mother, Kristy, said she believes her son's actions are the result of a mental crisis.

She said she saw the signs of it Saturday night at their home. She called the sheriff's office after Bryce ran away.

"I kept screaming, 'Come get him! Come get him!' Then [they said], 'Ma'am, we're getting there as quick as we can,'" Kristy said. "It took maybe 20 minutes after the first call for them to get here. By that time, he was gone."

The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Brown ended up at the Lowe's on Crain Highway around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said he stole a forklift, rammed it through the rear gates, and rode it to the nearby Home Depot.

It was there that he hit the car of Pinkney, who was sleeping inside it at the time. Pinkney tried to run away after Bryce hit her car, but he then ran her over with the forklift.

Bryce then drove off with Pinkney's car, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Investigators found her after he had already left.

"I'm just so sorry," Kristy said. "My heart aches for the victim."

Bryce was eventually found and arrested by Sunday night. Pinkney's car was found not far from his home, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Kristy said she has tried to get Bryce treated for his mental illness.

"We have tried to get Bryce help, but as an adult, there's nothing I can do after the age of 18," she said. "So, whatever we tried, if he refused, there's nothing we could do."

Bryce did not know Pinkney prior to the forklift attack, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

Bryce is due back in court on July 28 for a preliminary hearing.