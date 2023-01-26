Forest Park High School student killed near campus in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore high school student was killed in an off-campus shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 15-year-old boy attended Forest Park High School.

The shooting happened after school, around 3:04 p.m. at the intersection of Eldorado Avenue and Liberty Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.

About 40 minutes after school let out, the teen was found shot several times down the street from his school in an alleyway at the corner of Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue.

He died in that alleyway.

"This is bad," Tremont Brown of Northwest Baltimore said. "This is really bad."

Brown lives near the site of the shooting. He said many kids hang out in the area after school.

Community members and city officials are worried about a disturbing trend in Baltimore. Less than a month into the new year, there have been about a dozen teens shot. Three of them have died from their injuries.

The first homicide victim of the year was D'Asia Garrsion shot in East Baltimore on New Year's Day.

Earlier this week, Baltimore Police arrested a 26-year-old man for her murder.

A few days later in Edmondson Village, five teenagers were shot at a shopping center while they were on their lunch break. Deanta Dorsey, 16, was killed.

No arrests have been made in that shooting yet.

"We are now struck with another tragedy of a young person, a high school student, a member of our community, struck dead in our community," Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said. "This young man should not be dead tonight."

"Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and school community," Baltimore City Schools said in a statement. "Counselors will be available tomorrow at the school."

No other information was provided.

Today we learned about a fatal shooting involving a Forest Park HS student. The shooting took place after school, away from campus. Police are investigating. Our thoughts are with the family, friends, and school community. Counselors will be available tomorrow at the school. — Baltimore City Public Schools (@BaltCitySchools) January 25, 2023

"If this was you, you would want somebody to say, 'This is what happened,' and why it happened because we cannot continue to allow our young people to have their lives snuffed out over nothing," Mayor Brandon Scott said at a press conference following the shooting.

Baltimore City Public Schools tweeted saying that Forest Park High School will open two hours late Thursday and that counselors will be available for students.

Anyone with information should call the police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.