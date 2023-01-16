Driver attacked and stabbed while delivering food in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE - A food delivery driver is recovering after being stabbed over the weekend in Baltimore County.

The violent incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Sudbrook Lane in Pikesville, not far from Reisterstown Road and Maryland State Police Headquarters.

Baltimore County police tell WJZ several suspects approached the driver and demanded money.

Pikesville detectives are investigating an assault & robbery that occurred Saturday evening. Read more: https://t.co/65DCadgxqD pic.twitter.com/UetNVmcjPp — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 16, 2023

Authorities said even though he gave them his cash, one of the suspects stabbed the driver in the upper body.

"That's the first thing I thought was strange—that he completely complied and still got hurt,"

said Sarah Ramsey who lives nearby.

Ramsey said her heart goes out to the victim.

"Delivery drivers are just trying to make a few bucks and a lot of times they're teenagers, and they don't deserve that," she told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, and authorities said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Police did not respond to a request for further details including whether there have been other attacks on delivery drivers in the area.

They have not provided any description of the suspects.

"We haven't had any issues like that so it was surprising. It was sad," said Maggie Leathers who lives nearby and uses food delivery services.

She said the violence has her on alert.

"If you're ordering food, make sure your porch light is on, make sure you're meeting the driver. It makes you rethink situations," she said. "It's a little surprising because he gave what the person wanted. The fact that he also got stabbed is a little scary. So, what was the motive?"

Detectives with the Pikesville Precinct are asking anyone with tips to call them at (410) 887-1279.