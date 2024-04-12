Flower Mart returns this spring with more workshops, new vendors

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's annual festival, Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place, is coming back this spring.

The Mount Vernon Conservancy oversees the festival, which is dedicated to promoting Baltimore's greening efforts.

"First held in 1911 around the Washington Monument, Flower Mart has become a Baltimore tradition over the past century. Under the new management of the Conservancy, the event has returned to its historical roots," the conservancy said.

This year's celebration will feature almost 70 vendors selling flowers and plants, local crafts and delicious food.

In addition to listening to a line-up of local musicians, attendees can also participate in any of the 11 "green" themed workshops at the event.

Workshop topics include urban tree planting, creating a tropical gardenscape, flower arranging, and more.

The full Flower Mart schedule is available here.

The festival will take place around the Washington Monument on Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can learn more about the festival by visiting Mountvernonplace.org