Fleet Week sheds light on Maryland's naval history through STEM during weekend's festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is all about honoring our state's rich naval history.

"It is important to the Navy and the Marine Corps to be here so our Sailors and Marines can be out and about and the American people can get to meet them and see what we do," said Rear Admiral Nancy Lacore, the commandant at Naval District Washington.

There's also a lot to learn in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

"When you look at our ships like the USS Constellation built in 1854, it's the last sale only ship built by the Navy," explained Steve Bountress, the executive of Historic Ships in Baltimore." And then right around the corner, here we've got the USS Marionette which is one of the most recent Navy ships built— see the differences in the technology of these two ships".

This is where the scientists and engineers at Naval Surface Warfare Center's Dahlgren Division come in.

"We are a team of mission driven and product focused scientists and engineers that are dedicated to delivering with technical excellence. And today we are here to share the passion of STEM," said Brad, a scientist at NSWC Dahlgren.

They teamed up with Historic Ships in Baltimore to inspire kids to explore different STEM fields.

"The rockets, the propulsion of the canister, the code, all the testing is done at house Dahlgren So, it's like our own little project," said Taylor Ann with NSWC Dahlgren.

Inside their tent on Saturday and Sunday during Fleet Week, they plan to demonstrate experiments and activities for kids and their families– with the hope to inspire the next generation.

"We are just scientists and engineers getting to interact with the community and be able to share our passion for science and engineering," said Brad.

You can find the STEM and history education tent on Pier 1 next to the USS Constellation during Fleet Week.