Flaherty's strong debut leads Orioles to 6-1 win over Blue Jays

BALTIMORE - Jack Flaherty had a strong pitching debut Thursday, leading the Orioles to a 6-1 win over the Blue Jays in Toronto.

Flaherty, who was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, allowed one run on four hits in six innings. He struck out eight batters and walked two.

The Orioles (67-42), with the American League's best record, took three or four in Toronto.

Ryan Mountcastle torched the Blue Jays for three base hits and an RBI. Austin Hays went 4-for-5 with two RBIs and Adley Rutschman had two hits and an RBI.

The Orioles' offense had 15 base hits.

The Orioles return to Camden Yards for a three-game series with the New York Mets starting on Friday.