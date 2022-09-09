Five killed in Cecil County shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Five people were shot and killed Friday in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ.
Units are on the scene at a home on Hebron Court. Officials confirmed the shooting around 10:30 a.m.
Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County.
No further information is immediately available.
WJZ reporters and Chopper 13 are on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.