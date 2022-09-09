Five killed in Cecil County shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Five people were shot and killed Friday in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ.

Units are on the scene at a home on Hebron Court. Officials confirmed the shooting around 10:30 a.m.

Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County.

No further information is immediately available.

