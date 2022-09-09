Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Five killed in Cecil County shooting, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Five people were shot and killed Friday in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WJZ. 

Units are on the scene at a home on Hebron Court. Officials confirmed the shooting around 10:30 a.m. 

Five people were shot and killed Friday at a home in Elk Mills, the Cecil County Sheriff's Office said.

Elk Mills is a town near Elkton, the seat of the northern Maryland County. 

No further information is immediately available. 

WJZ reporters and Chopper 13 are on the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more. 

First published on September 9, 2022 / 10:37 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

