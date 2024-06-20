Five French bulldog puppies reportedly stolen from Baltimore home: "They took my joy"

BALTIMORE - Brenda Cloude says she returned to her northeast Baltimore home to find that her five newborn puppies had been stolen.

Police responded to the home Armistead Gardens neighborhood around 8:30 a.m. on June 15 for reports of a burglary.

Someone had broken into a screen attached to the window and took the five French bulldog puppies that were inside a gray playpen in Cloude's living room and then left through the side door, according to the investigation.

"There I had a little monitor that I monitored them on, you know, when I was out I would check on them. I noticed that that had been turned," Cloude said. "They were seven weeks old. They were not ready to be out into this world," Cloude said.

Cloude said she is not the primary owner of the dogs but considers them family.

"I don't understand why anyone would do this," Cloude said.

Imagine coming home to find your near newborn puppies missing. This is what happened to a woman living in Armistead Gardens. CBS News Baltimore

Cloude said the monitor was not able to record what happened, but she is remains fearful following the break-in.

"I guess I was too trusting," Cloude said. "That will never happen again."

French bulldogs are the most commonly stolen dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club Pet Recovery Service. They can sell for $3,000 to $10,000.

"I hope that they're being taken care of," Cloude said. "I really hope and pray that somebody sees them. If you see them being sold out on the market, somebody standing on the street, somebody has to know something or see something."

The owner says they are offering a $5,000 reward if all five puppies are brought home safe and sound.

"You know, they took my joy, They really took my joy and it's sad," said Cloude. "If you have any type of heart or conscience, bring them back. Bring them back."