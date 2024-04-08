Five Baltimore teens arrested in Howard County for several armed robberies, carjackings

BALTIMORE - Five teens from Baltimore were arrested in Howard County for several armed robberies and carjackings, police said.

Police said boys -- ages 15, 14 and 14 -- and girls -- ages 15 -- were taken into custody on Sunday.

Both of the females were previously charged in two armed robberies that occurred in Ellicott City in November.

Around 8:20 a.m., on Monday, police responded to the 10500 block of Green Mountain Circle in Columbia for an attempted armed carjacking.

Officers found the suspected vehicle involved and attempted a traffic stop, but the minors took off. They were pursued by police into Baltimore City where they were arrested.

Howard County officers responded to two additional reports—an armed robbery on Waterfowl Terrace and a second attempted armed carjacking on Green Mountain Circle—that occurred before the previously carjacking attempt.

The teens are being held at various juvenile justice centers in the state.