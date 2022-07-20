Fisher holds lead in Dem. primary for Baltimore County Sheriff

BALTIMORE -- The race for Baltimore County Sheriff has the current incumbent leading the Democratic race by more than a 10-point margin.

The board of elections results shows that R. Jay Fisher netted 9,516 votes from the early voting period and 17,693 votes on Maryland's primary day.

His competitor, Al Roberts, received 5,733 votes from the early voting period and 11,698 votes on Maryland's primary day.

Fisher has been Baltimore County's sheriff since 2002. Previously, he was a Baltimore Police Department officer for more than three decades.

Roberts also worked as a Baltimore Police Department officer. His 24-year career as a Baltimore Police officer spans between 1980 and 2004, according to his LinkedIn resume.

Once the votes are tallied and a winner is declared, that person will square off against Andy Kuhl, the only Republican candidate running for Baltimore County Sheriff.

Kuhl received 5,070 votes during the early voting period and 15,803 people voted for him on Maryland's primary day.