First woman to serve as President of Maryland Center for History and Culture makes waves

BALTIMORE — Katie Caljean, the first woman to be named President and CEO of the Maryland Center for History and Culture, is making waves since her election to the top position last fall, replacing former President and CEO Mark Letzer.

With a focus on education, Caljean aims to foster connections and immerse the institution in the community and state.

"This organization has not had a female at the helm for a long time," Caljean said. "I think that women naturally have the ability to unite and bring people together."

During her tenure, Caljean has led several successful initiatives, including organizing fundraising events, strategic planning, and the development of new virtual learning studios. "It's been a period of reimagining and charting a course for the future," she stated.

Originally the Maryland Historical Society, the institution rebranded in 2020. Caljean's vision for the center is to be a warm and welcoming place where everyone feels welcome and accepted. "For our organization to be a warm and welcoming place where everyone can find themselves, and they feel welcome and accepted here," she said.

By sharing her love of history, Caljean hopes to inspire other females for generations to come. "Throughout the year, we need to pay attention to the important roles that women play in our society and world, and to remind ourselves that it's not just in March we need to take the time to hear all voices," she concluded.