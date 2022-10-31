First responders investigate damaged vehicle near I-83 overpass
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a vehicular collision near a busy overpass in North Baltimore.
Video footage shows two different types of law enforcement officers inspecting a damaged vehicle near the intersection of Druid Park Lake Drive and I-83.
WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
