Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

First responders find vehicle in Reisterstown lake

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

First responders find vehicle in Reisterstown lake
First responders find vehicle in Reisterstown lake 00:16

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers and firefighters conducted a rescue operation involving a vehicle that plunged into Quarry Lake on Wednesday, according to authorities.

First responders were alerted to the incident at 8:37 p.m.

Several units from the county's Special Operations Division participated in the operation and removed a female from the water, county officials said.

She was brought to the shore at 8:46 p.m., according to Baltimore County officials.

First responders did not find anyone else in the vehicle. Divers examined the vehicle and the surrounding area, according to Baltimore County Emergency Management officials.

County officials were unclear about the condition of the female.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 10:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.