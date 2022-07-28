First responders find vehicle in Reisterstown lake

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officers and firefighters conducted a rescue operation involving a vehicle that plunged into Quarry Lake on Wednesday, according to authorities.

First responders were alerted to the incident at 8:37 p.m.

Several units from the county's Special Operations Division participated in the operation and removed a female from the water, county officials said.

She was brought to the shore at 8:46 p.m., according to Baltimore County officials.

First responders did not find anyone else in the vehicle. Divers examined the vehicle and the surrounding area, according to Baltimore County Emergency Management officials.

County officials were unclear about the condition of the female.