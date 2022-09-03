First responders find dead body near golf course in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters and officers were sent to the Carroll Park Golf Course to investigate a report of a person floating in or near a stream that runs into the city on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

They went out to the area and began searching for the person around 10:30 a.m., police said.

Eventually, first responders found the body of a dead male, police said. Authorities did not provide details about the male's age or ethnicity.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the male to determine the cause of his death, according to authorities.

Anyone who has information about the events that led to the male's death should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.