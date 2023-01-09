First Raising Cane's in Maryland to open in Towson on Thursday

BALTIMORE - A Raising Cane's is opening up in Towson on Thursday, marking the first in Maryland.

The restaurant will be located at 4 Towsontown Blvd, near the heart of Towson University's campus and below Whole Foods at the Towson Row.

There will be a grand opening and official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12.

But, before the official grand opening, Raising Cane's will host a "Lucky 20" drawing to award 20 Customers ages 13 and older Free Cane's for a Year between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

There will also be live music from local DJs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with Cane's giveaways being awarded.

"We can't wait to share the excitement and ONE LOVE that Raising Cane's brings to every community," said Area Leader of Restaurants Ryan Helfner. "There is a reason why we have such a strong bond with our Customers and everyone in Towson will soon see that firsthand. Our Crew is looking forward to serving the Towson University community, and we were still looking to add to our Cane's family, so we welcome locals to come and join the fun."