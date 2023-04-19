First Black woman appointed to lead Deptartment of Public Safety and Corrections

BALTIMORE — A native of East Baltimore, Carolyn Scruggs, has made history as the first Black woman to lead the Department of Public Safety and Corrections after being appointed by Governor Wes Moore.

The Scruggs family name has been a fixture in the Oliver community for decades, and now Carolyn is giving back to her community by bringing job opportunities to the area.

Growing up in the Oliver community, Carolyn Scruggs recalls her powerful family ties. Her father, Calvin Scruggs, ran the family funeral home that has been an institution in the neighborhood for years. Carolyn credits her upbringing for teaching her the importance of community, saying, "We were taught early that community is important and you take care of the community because they're your extended family."

Now, as Secretary of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Carolyn is striving to provide opportunities for those in her community. With a severe staff shortage in the agency she leads, Carolyn has partnered with Councilman Robert Stokes to host a job fair at the Oliver Rec Center, where both played and learned as children.

The job fair will take place on April 22nd from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Carolyn believes in providing support and opportunities for her community, much like her father, Calvin Scruggs. Reflecting on her journey, she says, "The little girl from East Baltimore that sat on these steps and went to Madison Square Elementary School would have never thought that she would be in this positi on - it can show you that you don't have to be defined by the zip code that you're in."