First Alert Weather: Sunny Saturday & soggy Sunday

BALTIMORE - You will definitely know that a cold front has moved through as you're out and about today!

We are waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s and it will feel noticeably cooler through the day.

Highs will likely stop just shy of 50° but once we factor in the northwest winds around 10 to 15 miles an hour, it will feel more like the mid 40s.

In addition to the coat, you'll want the sunglasses today. We'll see mostly sunny skies for a good chunk of the day.

A low pressure system takes control of our forecast on Sunday, sending widespread rain in our direction.

Expect the wet weather to move in to the Baltimore area by the late morning or early afternoon.

It will start off light but pick up into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will top out in the mid 40s.

Expect some heavy downpours with the bulk of the rain clearing out overnight.

There is a small chance that rain could mix with a bit of wet snow or sleet but only our friends in far western Maryland could see light accumulations.

We're back in the 50s Monday and Tuesday with 60s by Wednesday.