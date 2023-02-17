First Alert Weather: Rainy and windy Friday

BALTIMORE - Our Friday is starting off mild, blustery and rainy.

Showers will continue to pick up through your commute and finally clear out by the early afternoon.

Your out the door temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

These are likely the highs for the day as a cold front will push across today, causing temperatures to tumble into the 40s through the afternoon.

Today will be blustery! We're starting our Friday with SW winds 10-20 mph & gusts up to 30. In the wake of this morning's cold front, winds will shift NW and could gust up to 40 mph! pic.twitter.com/UOH8RzDk42 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 17, 2023

Winds will be a factor today. Blustery southwest winds will become blustery northwest winds behind the front.

Gusts up to 40 mph will be possible during the second half of the day.

You will really feel the cold, dry air settling in tonight as temperatures dip into the upper 20s and low 30s overnight.

That will make for a chilly start to our weekend!

Expect beautiful blue skies Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s.

By Sunday, temperatures will hit the 50s and skies will be more gray than sunny.