First Alert Weather: Morning snow leave slick spots in Central Maryland

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A heads up before you hit the road this morning, snow arrived in the Baltimore area around 2 a.m. and lingered until around 7 a.m., leaving some slick spots to watch out for. 

A slushy coating of up to 1" hit some areas with most snow only sticking on grassy surfaces. Temperatures are hovering right at freezing or just above.

As you travel north and west of the city, expect a light coating on the roads. Travel impacts should be minimal but certainly something to be aware of.

Once we're done with the early morning snow, we'll be dry for the rest of the day, Clouds will clear out and make way for some beautiful sunshine but it will still be seasonably chilly.

Afternoon temps will top out around 40°.

Clouds take over for Thursday ahead of Friday's Arctic Blast!

