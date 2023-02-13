First Alert Weather: Mild, sunny Monday

Watch CBS News
By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - After a soggy Sunday, any lingering rain will clear out Monday morning.

The clouds are the next to go and by Monday afternoon, and the sunshine is back in full force.

Temps will be moderate with highs in the high-50s to start the work week.

Valentine's Day will be sunny and calm, with highs in the upper 50s.

The 60s return on Wednesday, with some isolated showers to go along with the mild temps. 

