First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect weekend for AFRAM
BALTMORE - After rain and thunderstorms Friday our weather has done a total turnaround.
Saturday and Sunday will be very sunny days. Saturday we will see high temperatures in the mid 80's, and Sunday the upper 80's. Our average high, now, is 86 degrees.
There will be a bit of a refreshing afternoon breeze Satuday and it will be less breezy Sunday. The weather will be perfect for enjoying time outside at AFRAM in Druid Hill Park and for any Father's Day plans on Sunday.
Make sure to use sun protection today, and again tomorrow. Not only SPF lotion, or make-up, but a hat will not be a bad idea either.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.