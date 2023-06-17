First Alert Forecast: Picture perfect weekend for AFRAM

BALTMORE - After rain and thunderstorms Friday our weather has done a total turnaround.

Saturday and Sunday will be very sunny days. Saturday we will see high temperatures in the mid 80's, and Sunday the upper 80's. Our average high, now, is 86 degrees.

Up early and ready to hit the road? Here is your statewide forecast! pic.twitter.com/Qdh237JIPb — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) June 17, 2023

There will be a bit of a refreshing afternoon breeze Satuday and it will be less breezy Sunday. The weather will be perfect for enjoying time outside at AFRAM in Druid Hill Park and for any Father's Day plans on Sunday.

AFRAM WEEKEND PLANNER: A tremendous weekend of fun & celebration AND the weather will only make it more fun! Wear your sunscreen & stay hydrated, but have fun! Weather is not a worry for your weekend, it's a blessing! Our @WJZ team is excited to see you out there! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/TEtbgN1KaN — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 16, 2023

Make sure to use sun protection today, and again tomorrow. Not only SPF lotion, or make-up, but a hat will not be a bad idea either.