First Alert Forecast: Showers for St. Patrick's Day

BALTIMORE -- It's not looking like the luck of the Irish is on our side for the St. Patrick's Day forecast!

We are waking up to plenty of clouds and very mild temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Perhaps a rainbow is in our future today! Not so sure about the pot of gold! Highs this afternoon in the mid 60s as you dodge some off and on showers.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/5lDt92d1ps — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 17, 2023

Highs today will climb into the low to mid-60s.

You may want to pack a green umbrella or rain jacket because off and on showers will move through during the second half of the day.

The good news is the rain clears out late tonight with partly sunny skies returning on Saturday.

High temperatures will land in the low to mid-50s.

On Sunday, expect more sunshine with highs in the mid-40s.

Overnight lows on Sunday will drop to the mid to upper 20s, making for a very chilly Monday morning.

Beautiful blue skies are in store for the first day of spring on Monday as temps top out in the low 50s.

By Tuesday and Wednesday we'll be in the upper 50s to around 60.