First Alert Forecast: Milder temperatures for Spring's arrival

BALTIMORE -- With a starlit sky, temperatures will plunge into the lower to middle 20s overnight.

This means we need to bundle-up for the morning commute Monday.

We also need to be on Cherry Blossom watch late tonight and early tomorrow morning in Washington D.C. because the trees are so far along, the upcoming cold during the overnight and early tomorrow has the potential to cause considerable damage to the blossoms.

The critical temperature at which damage starts to occur is 27 degrees. The National Weather Service is forecasting an overnight low of 26 degrees.

Here's more information about how temps effect the blossoms from the NPS from a similar cold weather snap in 2017.

Monday afternoon will turn out to be nice and mild!

Spring officially arrives at 5:24 p.m.and we're expecting highs to bounce back into the lower to mid 50s.

A true spring feel will be in the air Tuesday afternoon through Thursday.

We will be sunny through Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds return Wednesday, and by Wednesday night, we'll see some showers.

Thursday looks like our warmest day of the week with highs in the lower 70s along with some morning showers.

Some more much needed rain is on the way Friday, and especially next Saturday, as an area of low pressure approaches.

We are close to 4 inches below average for the year and almost 2 inches below average for rain for the month.

So although the rain is inconvenient for Friday night and Saturday plans, it's much needed.