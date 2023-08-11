First Alert Forecast: Fantastic Friday

BALTIMORE -- Fantastic Friday. A day of calm conditions with hot temperatures and manageable humidity. Clouds will filter the sunshine, but no rain is associated with the cloud cover. Dewpoints in the mid 60s will give us a slightly higher 'real feel', so plan for a heat index in the mid 90s. Take usual summertime precautions against heat, dehydration and sun exposure, but enjoy the weekend without concerns over severe weather.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.