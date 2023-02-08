First Alert Forecast: Even warmer days ahead

BALTIMORE - A much milder morning is underway across Maryland.

Rather than the 20s we had Tuesday, our Wednesday is starting off in the low to mid 40s.

Well above normal temps continue through the day, despite the fact that we have a weak cold front pushing through.

Clouds will clear out this morning, leaving us with mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day.

Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Temps on Thursday and Friday are near 60 with chances for wet weather both days.

The chance for showers on Thursday is low with any wet weather being pretty quick moving and uneventful.

A round of rain is possible Friday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure tracks to the south of us.

Most of the rain with this system will occur across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore.

Our Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

We're watching for the possibility of rain and maybe even a wet snow on Sunday.

We will let you know more as we get clarity on the storm system.