First Alert Forecast: Blustery afternoon in store

BALTIMORE - We are starting our Tuesday with damp roads but the rain has cleared out just in time for you to get out the door.

You may want to grab the umbrella though because a cold front will track through mid to late morning and that could trigger a few more showers.

There's a chance for a couple of thunderstorms for the Baltimore area and places north and east.

#WJZFirstAlert

A cold front will move through mid to late morning triggering more showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up in the wake of the front! Expect west winds 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph for our afternoon and evening.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/biYrSnefht — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 21, 2023

Temps are in the mid to upper 40s as you make your way to work.

Winds are not much of a factor for now but they will really pick up in the wake of the front.

Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 1 pm to 7pm.

Expect west winds 20-30 mph with gusts near 50!

Temperatures will top out in the low 60s this afternoon but it will feel significantly cooler because of the gusty winds! Widespread rain is likely on Wednesday as a warm front will lift across the state.

The warm air won't arrive in time to affect Wednesday's temps and we'll top out in the upper 50s.

Thursday is a very different story! We are going to make a run at 80°!

#WJZFirstAlert

Several fronts will move through and cause significant temperature changes! On Thursday we make a solid run at the previous record of 78° set back in 1874!#WJZ pic.twitter.com/8TmZCylgpo — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 21, 2023

The previous record is 78° set in 1874.