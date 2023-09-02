First Alert Forecast: A beautiful, sunny Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Today will be another pleasant day in the Mid-Atlantic with abundant sunshine, pleasant humidity, and gentle breezes. Look for a high of 86 degrees. But, as has been discussed for the past couple of days, a burst of hot weather is moving our way.

Tomorrow's forecast high will be 9 degrees hotter than today at 95 degrees. Even hotter conditions will be with us on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Monday through Wednesday the forecast high is 99 degrees. Look for a high of 96 degrees on Thursday. On Friday only slightly cooler temperatures are in the outlook with the forecast high dropping to 92 degrees.

And Friday will be our first chance of rain next week with late day thunderstorms, potentially strong, in the forecast.