First Alert Forecast: 80° temps return to the forecast
BALTIMORE -- Sunday looks more calm with mild and muggy temperatures throughout the day.
Sunshine will poke through clouds for most of the day, but expect more clouds to take over by late afternoon.
Rain is expected for portions of your Sunday afternoon and evening.
Temperatures will cool off for the first half of the workweek with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.
We will build back heat by weeks end and see rain chances return along with it.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.