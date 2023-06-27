Fireworks show, festivities to return to Inner Harbor for Fourth of July

BALTIMORE - Fourth of July fireworks will be once again displayed over the Inner Harbor, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced.

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA), Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore (WPB) are teaming up again to "light the night sky over the Inner Harbor" on Tuesday, July 4.

The celebration will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., and features a day of family-friendly activities culminating in fireworks set to the sounds of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

"Our annual Fourth of July celebration at the Inner Harbor is a highlight of the summer for the entire city, and I invite all Baltimoreans to come down to the Waterfront Promenade to enjoy the family-friendly fun," Mayor Scott said. "This event showcases the best of Baltimore, where we can come together as a community to enjoy each other and some of the best food and entertainment the City has to offer."

Also joining the festivities is the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, Maryland Science Center, American Visionary Arts Museum (AVAM) and media partner WJZ.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. with food, activities and a DJ at the Red, White and Blue Picnic at West Shore Park.

US Coast Guard Dixieland, DJ MyTy and Soul Centered LIVE will entertain the crowd from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater.

A DJ, street performers, and activities from various attractions will take place along the entire promenade throughout the event.

At 8 p.m., the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will host its Star-Spangled Celebration concert under the baton of Sameer Patel in Rash Field Park.

"The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is excited to take centerstage at the beautiful Rash Field Park to bring awe-inspiring music for all to enjoy," said BSO CEO & President, Mark C. Hanson. "From classical favorites to modern expressions of patriotism, we couldn't feel more honored to rejoin our partners and audience at the Inner Harbor to celebrate the magic of music."

The full orchestra performance will culminate around 9:30 p.m. with a 15-minute fireworks display.

According to the Mayor's Office, the best views are along the Inner Harbor promenade and surrounding areas, including Canton, Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor East and Locust Point.

The entire evening's events will conclude at 10 p.m.

The American Visionary Art Museum invites friendly pets of all kinds to enter this year's 4th of July Pet Parade and Animal Talent Show.

Pet registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and the pet parade begins at 9 a.m.

Participation is free. For more information, visit https://www.avam.org.

The annual 4th of July Baltimore Beach Volleyball Tournament kicks off its 24th year at the Baltimore Beach in Rash Field. Check-in starts at 11 a.m., and play begins at noon.

Players will break for lunch around 2:00 p.m., then knockout rounds/finals will start at 6 p.m.

The tournament will wrap up at 8 p.m. just as the BSO takes the stage.

To participate, register at https://www.baltimorebeach.com/hatdraw/.

For more information, visit this website.