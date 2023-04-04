Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a large brush fire within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills.
Firefighters said the four-alarm fire is not contained and continues to "spread rapidly."
No injuries are reported.
Officials have closed the following roads: Deer Park and Dolfield roads; Deer Park and Wards Chapel roads and Deer Park Road and Berrymans Lane.
