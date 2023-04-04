Watch CBS News
Local News

Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say
Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say 00:25

BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a large brush fire within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills.

Firefighters said the four-alarm fire is not contained and continues to "spread rapidly."

No injuries are reported.

Officials have closed the following roads: Deer Park and Dolfield roads; Deer Park and Wards Chapel roads and Deer Park Road and Berrymans Lane.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on April 4, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.