Large brush fire spreading within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills, firefighters say

BALTIMORE -- Crews are responding to a large brush fire within Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills.

Firefighters said the four-alarm fire is not contained and continues to "spread rapidly."

Per @BaltCoEmergency fire in 5100 blk Deer Park Rd., 21117, #SoldiersDelight area, continues to spread rapidly. Avoid the area. EA pic.twitter.com/zE8Zpi4akc — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) April 4, 2023

No injuries are reported.

Officials have closed the following roads: Deer Park and Dolfield roads; Deer Park and Wards Chapel roads and Deer Park Road and Berrymans Lane.