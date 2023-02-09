Firefighters respond to heavy vacant home fire in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home in Northeast Baltimore early Thursday morning, officials said.

Units responded shortly before 5 a.m. to the 1000 block of Darley Avenue, where they found heavy fire throughout the two-story home.

The home was unoccupied, and the six residents of a neighboring home were able to escape unscathed. No further injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear if there was damage to neighboring homes. The fire was put out quickly, according to fire chief Roman Clark.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.