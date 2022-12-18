Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue three dogs and a cat from smoke-filled house in South Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a house that was filled with smoke following a fire at a neighboring row home, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire started at a two-story row house in the 2000 block of McHenry Street, union officials said.

The house had previously been on fire, according to the local firefighter's union.

Firefighters fought the flames from outside of the house, union officials said.

Firefighters found the dogs and cat while searching for signs of fire in an adjoining house, according to the local firefighter's union.

December 18, 2022 / 5:45 PM

