Firefighters rescue three dogs and a cat from smoke-filled house in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore firefighters rescued three dogs and a cat from a house that was filled with smoke following a fire at a neighboring row home, according to the local firefighter's union.

The fire started at a two-story row house in the 2000 block of McHenry Street, union officials said.

The fire is out. While #BMORESBravest were checking the adjoining smoke filled row home, they found 3 dogs & 1 cat which were brought to safety. #BCFDEMS also provided care to the animals.

The house had previously been on fire, according to the local firefighter's union.

Firefighters fought the flames from outside of the house, union officials said.

Firefighters found the dogs and cat while searching for signs of fire in an adjoining house, according to the local firefighter's union.