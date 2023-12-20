Firefighters make rescue at 3-alarm fire in Windsor Mill apartment building

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a resident Wednesday morning while responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Windsor Mill, the Baltimore County Fire Department said.

People are asked to avoid the area of Rolling Road & Security Boulevard.

Units responded around 6 a.m. to East Bend Court in the area of Tuscany Woods Apartments, where fire was showing from the second floor of a three-story building, officials said.

The condition of the resident rescued was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.