Firefighters make rescue at 3-alarm fire in Windsor Mill apartment building

By Rohan Mattu

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters rescued a resident Wednesday morning while responding to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building in Windsor Mill, the Baltimore County Fire Department said. 

People are asked to avoid the area of Rolling Road & Security Boulevard. 

Units responded around 6 a.m. to East Bend Court in the area of Tuscany Woods Apartments, where fire was showing from the second floor of a three-story building, officials said. 

The condition of the resident rescued was not immediately known. No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

