Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters free injured tree trimmer from tree in Baltimore County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- Fire crews have rescued an injured tree trimmer who was seriously injured and stuck in a tree in Baltimore County Friday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to free the tree trimmer, fire officials said.

The Maryland State Police's aviation team took that person to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 6:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.