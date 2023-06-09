Firefighters free injured tree trimmer from tree in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Fire crews have rescued an injured tree trimmer who was seriously injured and stuck in a tree in Baltimore County Friday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

It took firefighters nearly two hours to free the tree trimmer, fire officials said.

The Maryland State Police's aviation team took that person to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

#finalupdate After nearly two hours, crews have rescued the tree trimmer stuck in a tree after being injured | patient will be transported to MD Shock Trauma via @MDSP aviation with serious injuries. DT1550 TF pic.twitter.com/lXOhBTb41r — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) June 9, 2023