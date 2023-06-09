Firefighters free injured tree trimmer from tree in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE -- Fire crews have rescued an injured tree trimmer who was seriously injured and stuck in a tree in Baltimore County Friday, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
It took firefighters nearly two hours to free the tree trimmer, fire officials said.
The Maryland State Police's aviation team took that person to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.