Firefighters find female body while battling house fire in Ellwood Park

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found the body of a female inside a house that was on fire in Ellwood Park on Tuesday, according to authorities.

They received a report of the fire around 7:30 p.m., according to Fire Chief Roman Clark. The fire damaged a two-story house in the 400 block of North East Avenue, union officials said.

Firefighters are responding to a house fire on N East road. We’re hearing one body was found inside. Fire Chief says it appears to be a vacant dwelling @wjz pic.twitter.com/jFnVDR0gjK — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) January 18, 2023

"They came upon a dwelling with heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear," Clark said. "Units began to make an entrance into the dwelling to extinguish the fire."

The house appeared to be vacant at the time of the fire, Clark said.

Firefighters found the deceased person while extinguishing the fire and called for additional emergency response vehicles as well as police assistance, according to the local firefighter's union.

🔥WORKING DWELLING FIRE🔥

400 blk N East Av 21224#EllwoodParkMonument@TonyGlover13#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 2 story row home. A civilian was located by firefighters during extinguishment. Additional units, #BCFDFIB & @BaltimorePolice @FOP3 requested. pic.twitter.com/gQwsCDXGwM — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 18, 2023

"The victim is deceased at this time and the cause of death will be determined by the state medical examiner," Clark said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

No other houses were damaged by the flames, although some smoke damage did occur, Clark said.

WJZ will continue to update this developing story.